CM Rekha Gupta attends ‘Nari Utsav’ & inspects key facilities

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday attended the ‘Nari Utsav’ programme at the Nirmal Chhaya Complex, where she highlighted the role of women in nation-building and inspected key facilities for women and children.

Addressing the event, Gupta said women are playing a leading role in shaping the country’s future through their dedication and service. “Women, through their dedication, selfless service and sense of duty, are driving the country towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047,” she said.

During her visit, the Chief Minister reviewed facilities including the After Care Home, Balika Grih and Bal Niketan, interacting with residents and assessing arrangements related to safety, nutrition and overall care. She emphasised that empowerment must be built on “safety, dignity and self-reliance,” adding that “every woman deserves a secure environment, respect in all circumstances, and opportunities to become financially independent.”

Gupta also indicated that the upcoming Delhi Budget will prioritise women-centric initiatives. “Major announcements for women and girls are likely in the upcoming Budget,” she said, highlighting plans to expand employment and entrepreneurship opportunities through Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

She stressed the importance of effective implementation of welfare schemes. “Our focus is not just on launching schemes, but on ensuring their benefits reach every needy individual,” she said. The Chief Minister also reviewed initiatives under the Department of Women and Child Development, including the ‘Samarth Anganwadi’ and ‘Mahila Haat’, and appreciated SHG-led entrepreneurship models. She urged stronger public-private collaboration under the ‘Give to Gain’ initiative to upgrade anganwadi centres and expand services, reaffirming that empowering women strengthens society and the nation, and that Delhi is steadily progressing in that direction.