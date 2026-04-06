CM Rekha Gupta Attends BJP’s 47th Foundation Day Programme

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined the celebrations marking the 47th Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the state office today.

The Chief Minister said that the party’s journey reflects an unwavering commitment to integrity and principles in politics. Emphasising its core philosophy of “Nation First, Party Next, Self Last,” she noted that this ideology has earned the trust of millions.

The Chief Minister said the occasion is also an opportunity to express gratitude to countless party workers whose dedication has made the BJP the world’s largest political organisation.

The Chief Minister extended her greetings to all party workers on the occasion.