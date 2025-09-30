CM Rekha Gupta announces grand preps for Chhath festival

New Delhi: Delhi is gearing up for its biggest-ever Chhath celebrations, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announcing that the festival will be organised on both banks of the Yamuna this year, from Palla in the north to Okhla in the south. Calling it a “historic step for the capital’s Purvanchal community,” she said her government is determined to ensure a safe, clean and grand celebration for all devotees.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday, Gupta directed senior officials to make full arrangements for devotees at Yamuna ghats, canals, drains and ponds across the city. “Chhath is a significant expression of the faith and culture of Purvanchal residents. My government is fully prepared to ensure that it is celebrated with devotion and grandeur. The festival reminds us of our duty towards nature and cleanliness,” she said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that immersion in the Yamuna is not part of Chhath rituals and remains prohibited under existing rules. Instead, she said her government would ensure proper facilities for worship. “We will ensure that this year’s Chhath Puja is celebrated in a safe, clean, and magnificent manner, with all facilities provided to devotees,” she added.

Gupta has instructed departments to prepare ghats from Palla to Okhla with upgraded infrastructure, improved lighting, water sprinkling to reduce dust, and robust police and traffic arrangements. The Irrigation Department has been told to remove water hyacinth before the festival, while medical facilities will be deployed at key sites.

Traditional sites such as ITO and Okhla ghats will receive special upgrades, while some new stretches of the Yamuna will also be identified for large-scale celebrations.

“Wherever Chhath Puja is held in the capital, whether on the Yamuna banks, canals or ponds, the government will take full responsibility for arrangements,” Gupta assured.

According to officials, Delhi hosts Chhath rituals at 929 sites, including the Munak Canal, Mungeshpur Drain and several artificial ponds.

The CM directed that institutions requiring a No Objection Certificate (NOC) should receive approvals without delay.

Gupta said she would personally inspect Yamuna ghats and other locations ahead of the festival to ensure that preparations are complete. If additional water is needed in the Yamuna, she added, a request will be made to Haryana.

“Chhath is about faith, nature and emotions,” Gupta said, “and this year Delhi will celebrate it on an unprecedented scale.”