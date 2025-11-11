CM Rekha Gupta announces citywide cleanliness drive

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that her government is fully committed to transforming Delhi into a clean, well-maintained, and beautiful Capital. Chairing a special review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister announced a series of new initiatives, including the installation of high-capacity compactors across the city and the development of a green waste management system to handle the large volume of biodegradable waste generated daily.

“Our government is highly sensitive towards issues of sanitation and cleanliness. The dream of a Viksit Delhi can only be realised when the city remains clean and tidy,” the Chief Minister said, adding that officials have been instructed to personally visit the field at least once a day to monitor cleanliness on the ground. The meeting was attended by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, and senior representatives from DDA, PWD, and DSIIDC. Officials discussed ongoing sanitation efforts and proposed long-term strategies to improve waste management and civic hygiene.

Gupta said her administration is taking stronger and more effective measures than before to ensure sustained cleanliness across the national capital. “There is no shortage of funds for this purpose,” she assured, urging officials to come forward with practical and innovative proposals for sanitation improvements. She also directed that all damaged or broken dustbins be replaced immediately and that new ones be installed across the city to prevent open dumping.

To strengthen solid waste management, the Chief Minister announced that DDA and DUSIB will provide land for setting up high-capacity compactors in different areas. “Given the abundance of greenery in Delhi, we generate a significant amount of green waste. Modern machines will therefore be installed to process this waste initially across all Assembly constituencies and later expanded to individual wards,” she said.

Officials have also been directed to conduct daily inspections of their respective zones. Gupta noted that visible monitoring “will send a positive message and encourage sanitation staff to remain alert and proactive.”

Emphasising citizen participation, the Chief Minister advised departments to use social media to share “before and after” images of cleaned areas, which she said would “help create public awareness and encourage people to take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean.”

During the meeting, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood raised concerns about poor road design and frequent road-cutting in Delhi, recommending the formulation of a comprehensive road management policy.