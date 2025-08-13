CM Rekha Gupta, 5,000 students join NDMC’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday held a grand Tiranga Yatra as part of the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, with more than 5,000 students from Atal Adarsh and Navyug Schools taking part. Beginning at Janpath Radial Circle and moving through Connaught Place’s Inner Circle, the march filled the capital’s heart with the vibrant colours of the Tricolour and the chants of patriotic slogans.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, joined by Delhi minister Parvesh Verma, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and other senior officials, flagged off the rally. Speaking to the gathering, she said, “With the Tricolour held high, thousands moved forward today in a collective tribute to our freedom, letting the streets, the skies, and the winds resound with the spirit of India.” The Chief Minister emphasised that honouring the nation’s heroes goes beyond ceremonial occasions. “It lies in fulfilling our civic responsibilities keeping our surroundings clean, conserving water and electricity, protecting our environment, and working together for a developed India,” she said, urging Delhiites to make the city “the most beautiful capital in the world.”