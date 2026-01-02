CM reaffirms development push in NY message

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday extended New Year 2026 greetings to the people of the national capital, reaffirming her government’s commitment to development, governance reforms and long-term progress.

Addressing the media, Gupta said, “Wishing all Delhites a very Happy New Year 2026! May this year bring prosperity, progress, and development to Delhi. Together, we will work to make Delhi a better, more developed city.” She described the new year as an opportunity to take forward initiatives launched over the past year. The New Year was marked by greetings from top constitutional functionaries as well. Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to convey wishes, continuing a long-standing tradition. Sharing the meeting on X, the Vice President said he was “delighted to meet our President Droupadi Murmu Ji today at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi and convey my heartiest New Year 2026 greetings.”

President Murmu, in her message to citizens in India and abroad, described the New Year as a time for renewal and reflection. She urged people to strengthen their commitment to national development, social harmony and environmental protection, saying, “May the year 2026 bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to all of you and reinvigorate our resolve to build a strong and bright India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation, wishing people good health, prosperity and harmony in the year ahead. Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extended similar wishes, hoping 2026 would bring happiness and success.

On New Year’s Eve, Gupta released a video message reflecting on her government’s first year in office. She said 2025 brought “new responsibilities, challenges and opportunities” and described it as a preparatory phase. Referring to criticism and controversies, she said, “Some tried to entangle it in AQI and AIQ.”

Highlighting key initiatives, Gupta said the government introduced a new education Bill to protect parents from high fees, rolled out free healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat scheme worth Rs 10 lakh, expanded Atal canteens offering meals at Rs 5, and approved multiple infrastructure projects. She said efforts to tackle pollution included road carpeting, mechanical sweeping and checks on stubble burning.

“These efforts are only the beginning, and much more remains to be done,” she said, adding that projects started in 2025 would be taken forward and completed in 2026.