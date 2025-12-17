CM reaches out to PM CARES children

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, interacted with children registered under the PM CARES for Children Scheme at the Delhi Secretariat, emphasising the government’s commitment to their holistic well-being.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister engaged warmly with the children, enquiring about their education, health, housing, and emotional welfare. “The Delhi Government does not view these children merely as beneficiaries of a scheme, but considers them members of its own family,” she said, assuring them of continuous support.

Expressing affection, Rekha Gupta presented chocolates to the children and introduced each one to their respective District Magistrate, reinforcing the administration’s pledge to stand by them. District Magistrates, senior officers, and other dignitaries were present during the programme.

Reiterating the Delhi Government’s commitment to implementing the scheme effectively, she added, “Our objective is not limited to providing immediate assistance, but also to guiding these children towards a safe, dignified, and self-reliant life.”

Under the PM CARES for Children Scheme, District Magistrates act as nodal officers and guardians, ensuring continuous monitoring and care for children who lost their parents, legal guardians, or adoptive parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 29 May 2021, the scheme aims to provide comprehensive care, including financial assistance, healthcare, education, and housing, helping children achieve holistic development and financial self-reliance upon reaching 23 years of age.

Rekha Gupta’s interaction highlighted the Delhi Government’s focus on creating a nurturing and supportive environment for these children, ensuring both immediate protection and long-term development.