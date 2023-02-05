CM questions Budgetary aid to Afghanistan

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday questioned the government over Rs 200 crore being set aside for assistance to Afghanistan, asking if it was correct to give funds to the Taliban-ruled country by “slashing” Budgetary allocation for education, health and Delhi.

Kejriwal also advised the government not to “meddle” in others’ work while sharing a news report over differences between the Centre and the Supreme Court over the appointment of judges.

“Why does the Central government fight with everyone? With judges, Supreme Court, state governments, farmers and traders? The country will not progress by quarrelling with everyone. Do your job and let others do theirs. Don’t interfere in others’ work,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, again citing a news report, Kejriwal questioned if it is “right to give funds to Taliban by cutting the funds of education, health and Delhi in the country? People are strongly opposing it.”