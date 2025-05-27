CM: PWD engineer suspended, show cause notice issued

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered the suspension of an engineer and issued show cause notice to another of the Public Works Department (PWD) after the Minto Bridge underpass was flooded again due to heavy rainfall, said officials.

Late Saturday night, the national capital was battered with heavy rainfall and winds, which led to waterlogging in several areas. “Delhi Chief Minister Gupta has ordered the suspension of the PWD junior engineer (electrical) for negligence. A show cause notice has also been issued to the assistant engineer (electrical), with a 48-hour deadline to respond,” an official statement said.

While a formal explanation has been sought from the executive engineer over flooding at the underpass, it added.

Last month, the Delhi government had made junior engineers and assistant engineers local in-charges of waterlogging hotspots, including Minto Bridge. “Any official responsible for disrupting public life due to dereliction of duty will face strict disciplinary action.

Chief Minister Gupta has ordered strict accountability after officials failed to ensure timely drainage measures. She instructed departments to complete desilting before the monsoon and warned that nodal officers will be held responsible for repeated waterlogging at hotspots

like Minto Bridge.