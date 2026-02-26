CM puts East Delhi on growth map

New Delhi: Positioning East Delhi at the centre of her government’s next growth phase, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday presented her administration’s one-year report card during a public gathering under the ‘Pravas’ programme, declaring that the region would emerge as a key development hub in the coming years.



Addressing residents and party workers, Gupta reiterated the government’s anniversary message, stating, “First Step Towards Change, One Year of Development.” Marking one year of the BJP-led government in Delhi, she said the administration had taken “several concrete measures” over the past 12 months to make the capital “better, safer and more convenient” for its people.

“The government is working continuously to fulfil the resolve of building a ‘Viksit Delhi’,” the Chief Minister said, emphasising that the focus extended beyond governance to public service. “Our government is not merely focused on governance, but on serving the people,” she stated. Highlighting sector-wise efforts, Gupta said sustained groundwork had been undertaken to strengthen essential services. She noted that healthcare, education, transport connectivity and access to clean drinking water had been prioritised during the first year in office.

During the ‘Pravas’ outreach programme, the Chief Minister underscored that the one-year development journey had laid the foundation for an “ideal capital, prosperous, progressive, green and equipped with modern amenities.” She asserted that East Delhi would play a pivotal role in this vision and would, in the coming years, be placed firmly on the global development map.

While presenting the report card, Gupta maintained that the administration’s approach had centred on tangible improvements at the grassroots level. The event also served as a platform to outline future plans for infrastructure expansion and civic upgrades in the eastern part of the city.

The gathering was attended by Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra; Member of Parliament Yogender Chandolia; MLAs Om Prakash Sharma, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Anil Goyal, Sanjay Goyal, Ravinder Negi and Ravi Kant; BJP Delhi State President Virendra Sachdeva; State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal; along with party office-bearers and a large number of local residents.

The Chief Minister said the government would continue its outreach initiatives across districts to ensure that development remains participatory and inclusive as it enters its second year in office.