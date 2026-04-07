CM pushes time-bound execution of projects, mandates monitoring via Pragati Portal

New Delhi: Emphasising speed and accountability in governance, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday directed all departments to ensure time-bound completion of development works, with strict monitoring through the CM Pragati Portal.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with administrative secretaries and heads of departments, the Chief Minister reviewed progress on projects announced in the 2026–27 Budget. She stressed that achieving the vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’ would require efficient execution and visible outcomes.

Gupta said timely implementation is critical and instructed departments to upload regular updates on the Pragati Portal, including project timelines and milestones, to enable real-time tracking. Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma was also present at the meeting.

Highlighting accountability, the Chief Minister asked officials to set clear short-term targets of 15 days, 20 days and one month, ensuring continuous monitoring and early identification of delays. She underlined that all stages of projects—from tendering to completion—must follow a strict timeline, and any bottlenecks should be escalated immediately.

Gupta called for stronger inter-department coordination, directing parallel execution of projects to avoid delays. She stressed optimal use of budgetary resources and a target-driven approach. Setting a 2029 deadline, she urged efficient execution and greater utilisation of Central schemes to accelerate development.