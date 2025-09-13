CM pushes for rapid development

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday held a key review meeting with the MP, MLAs, and councillors of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, directing officials to accelerate development works and ensure seamless coordination between elected representatives and government departments.

The meeting, attended by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, cabinet ministers, legislators, councillors, and senior officers, focused on addressing public grievances, speeding up ongoing projects, and introducing systemic reforms for greater transparency. On the occasion, Cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was appointed as the Minister-in-Charge for the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Gupta made it clear that the government would not tolerate any delays. “No delay or laxity in the execution of development projects in the capital will be tolerated. All works must be completed strictly in line with a uniform Standard Operating Procedure,” she said. She further directed officials to prepare a progress report of pending works within a week and upload it on the Chief Minister’s e-portal.

Highlighting the push for digital governance, Gupta announced that “henceforth all works will be processed through the e-file system.” She added that funds between Rs 10 and RS 16 crore had already been allocated to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in almost every Assembly constituency. The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of addressing basic civic issues without delay.

“Water supply, sewerage, drains, lanes, roads, and parks must be resolved promptly. No work should be overlooked,” she said, assuring representatives that their recommendations would not be blocked. “The Government will prioritise every essential project,” she stressed. Gupta emphasised teamwork among different levels of governance. “Coordination between the MP, MLAs and Councillors is crucial. Every public grievance will be addressed,” she remarked, reinforcing the message that no constituency would be left behind in the development drive. During the meeting, Gupta also announced that the Delhi Government will observe Seva Pakhwada (Fortnight of Service) from September 17 to October 2, to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The fortnight will feature health camps, donation drives, and cleanliness campaigns across Delhi. By setting strict timelines and moving towards digital monitoring of projects, the Chief Minister signalled her intent to bring efficiency and accountability into civic governance in the capital.