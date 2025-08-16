CM promises to make Delhi ‘City of Dreams’

New Delhi: In her first Independence Day address as Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta laid out an ambitious blueprint to transform Delhi into a clean, green, and world-class “City of Dreams”, one that blends heritage with modern infrastructure, offers dignified living to all, and becomes a model capital for the nation.

Speaking at the Chhatrasal Stadium amid heavy rain, CM Gupta pledged to rejuvenate the Yamuna River, provide pucca homes to every slum-dweller, introduce affordable meals through Atal Canteens, create green spaces, expand clean transport, and tackle environmental challenges head-on.

“Maa Yamuna was once a symbol of purity and has been burdened with filth over the years,” Gupta said. “Several promises were made earlier to clean the Yamuna, but little has been done to truly clean her. Today, I am not just giving a speech, I promise that we will clean the Yamuna so thoroughly that we will be able to see the sun’s reflection in its waters, and people will once again be able to sit by her banks for prayer, meditation, and worship.”

She took aim at previous governments, saying, “Different parties ruled the city in the past, but still the city’s infrastructure has fallen behind. I could not understand why, despite holding power for years, they did not lay drinking water pipelines, sewer lines, and basic amenities. But the people of Delhi have chosen the BJP after 27 years. Even if it’s late, we will make Delhi’s infrastructure the best and make it the city of dreams.”

In a significant housing push, the CM vowed to provide safe, fully equipped homes to every slum family. “Not just four walls, these homes will mean dignity, rights, and a secure future,” she said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for accelerating the capital’s redevelopment.

As part of her Independence Day “gift to Delhi,” Gupta announced the Atal Canteen scheme, under which workers and needy residents will get nutritious meals for just Rs.5. “Delhi government will stand beside every worker, ensuring jobs, education for their children, and basic family needs,” she added.

Women workers will benefit from the establishment of 500 new childcare centres and upgraded Anganwadis, aimed at supporting those in labour-intensive jobs, including taxi drivers. Already, 300 Anganwadis have been modernised with improved facilities and safety measures. Gupta set an ambitious target to eliminate all landfill “garbage mountains” by 15 August 2026, revealing that more than 50 per cent of the waste has already been processed. Pollution control will be stepped up with 1,000 sprinklers, advanced smog guns, and 70 road-sweeping machines operating year-round.

Under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, the government aims to plant 70 lakh trees, urging every citizen to plant one in their mother’s name. Rooftop solar power will be boosted through a revised policy integrating the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with an additional subsidy of Rs 30,000 and a target of 2.3 lakh installations.

Gupta highlighted Delhi’s pioneering role in environmental management with India’s first E-Waste Park at Holambi Kalan, capable of processing 1 lakh metric tonnes annually. Public transport will see a boost with the deployment of

749 electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Integration (DEVI) scheme.

Plans include a state-of-the-art Yamuna cruise, regular Yamuna Aarti, and the creation of a 12-km Chhath Ghat along the river to host lakhs of devotees. A heritage tourism circuit linking forts, museums, and cultural hubs will present Delhi as a unified experience of its rich past and vibrant present.