CM praises govt school students for clearing competitive exams

New Delhi: The number of Delhi government school students clearing competitive exams has increased three folds in the last two years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.



Addressing students who have qualified the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at the Thyagaraj Stadium, he said the country cannot develop until every child gets equal and quality education.

“This stadium today is filled with success as 1,391 students qualified for NEET, 730 students cleared the JEE-Main and 106 students cleared the JEE-Advanced this year. Two years ago, 64 students had cleared JEE-Advanced, 384 students cleared the JEE-Main and 496 students had qualified for NEET,” Kejriwal said.

Education is necessary for the growth of the country, he said and added that government schools in Delhi “used to be in poor condition earlier, and now, even parents of students acknowledge the transformation we brought in the same government schools”.

These children are the future of the country and they will bring laurels to Delhi and the country with their talent, Kejriwal said.

“I wish to give the level of education to all children of the country, which this country has given to me,” the chief minister, who is an IIT-Kharagpur graduate, said.

“We understand the importance of education, and Delhi government schools have transformed completely which were in very bad condition in 2013-14. When I completed IIT, 90 per cent students used to go abroad, I could have gone too, but didn’t,” Kejriwal said.

In 2021, 384 students from Delhi government schools cleared the JEE-Main. The number rose to 496 in 2022, indicating a continuous improvement in the quality of education provided, said a government statement.

The trend continued in 2023, with an impressive number of 730 students clearing the JEE-Main, reflecting the consistent efforts put forth by both students and the education system, it said.

In the JEE-Advanced, Delhi government schools witnessed 64 students succeeding in 2021, which increased to 74 in 2022 and further rose to 106 in 2023, the statement said.

In addition, in the NEET, a significant achievement was observed as the number of students clearing the exam increased from 496 in 2021 to 658 in 2022, and then reached an impressive 1391 in 2023, it added.