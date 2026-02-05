CM praises Delhi Metro’s pollution-fight role

New Delhi: In a major push to combat air pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday praised the Delhi Metro for completing the installation of mist spray systems and anti-smog guns at all 143 elevated Metro stations ahead of schedule. Calling it a significant step toward a cleaner capital, the Chief Minister said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to practical, ground-level pollution control measures.



Gupta said the government has “successfully completed another important step toward making the capital clean, pollution-free, and beautiful,” while appreciating the Metro’s efforts in achieving the target within the stipulated timeline.

Reiterating that air quality remains a key concern, she said, “tackling air pollution remains a top priority of the Government, and concrete, practical measures are being implemented at the ground level.” According to officials, 131 mist spray systems and 12 anti-smog guns have been installed at high-footfall and sensitive locations, particularly elevated stations where dust levels tend to be higher.

The Chief Minister explained that alternative arrangements were made wherever installation challenges arose. “Wherever technical constraints did not permit the installation of mist spray systems, anti-smog guns have been deployed to ensure that there is no shortfall in pollution-control measures,” she said.

The initiative covers 89 on-road and 54 off-road elevated stations and is expected to contribute to improved air quality while providing commuters with a healthier travel environment.

Highlighting the government’s twin focus on environmental protection and aesthetics, Gupta said artwork has been completed on 50 Metro pillars across multiple corridors. The artwork features themes such as nature, flowers, birds and Indian cultural symbols, aimed at enhancing the city’s visual identity.

Underscoring the broader vision, the Chief Minister said the government’s commitment “goes beyond providing relief from pollution; it aims to develop the capital into a beautiful, vibrant and world-class city.” She added that the installation of mist spray systems, anti-smog guns and pillar artwork forms part of this long-term strategy.

Praising inter-agency collaboration, Gupta said, “it is only through coordinated efforts between the Government and institutions that Delhi can be transformed into a clean and better capital,” adding that such initiatives will continue in the future to strengthen environmental protection and urban beautification efforts.