CM pledges strict fee regulation for pvt schools and direct redressal for parents

NEW DELHI: In a strong push for accountability in the education sector, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood held a key interaction with parents of private school students, assuring them of robust mechanisms to regulate and monitor school fees across the national Capital.

The interaction came in the wake of the introduction of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fee) Bill, 2025, a move that has been widely welcomed by parents who called it a “landmark step” toward bringing relief to thousands of families burdened by steep and arbitrary fee hikes.

Reinforcing the government’s stand, Chief Minister Gupta declared that any form of harassment by private schools over fees would not be tolerated.

“If any parent or child faces injustice from a school, they can walk straight into my office or that of the education minister. We are here to protect their rights,” she said.

The proposed legislation is set to cover all 1,677 private schools in Delhi.

Unlike previous norms, the bill introduces a participatory approach to fee determination, involving parents, school management, and independent oversight to ensure fairness and transparency in financial decisions.

