CM pledges relief after Rohini blaze

New Delhi: In the wake of a devastating fire that swept through a slum cluster in Rohini’s Sector 17, killing two children and injuring five others, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed deep grief and pledged swift relief and rehabilitation efforts for affected families.

Taking to social media, Gupta said, “We are monitoring the situation to ensure timely support and rehabilitation are extended to every affected individual. The government of Delhi stands firmly with all those impacted during this difficult time.” She added that mobile toilets, medical aid, and food provisions had been arranged, and displaced families were being moved to temporary shelters in nearby schools.

The massive blaze on Sunday morning gutted over 800 makeshift homes, with fire crews battling the flames for nearly three hours. The Chief Minister assured citizens that her government was “taking all necessary measures” to assist those affected.

Meanwhile, the incident quickly turned political, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing Gupta of being insensitive. AAP leader and Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi criticised the Chief Minister for not responding promptly, saying she was “listening to ‘Mann Ki Baat’” as the tragedy unfolded. Delhi BJP leaders defended Gupta, accusing AAP of politicising the tragedy. BJP President Virendra Sachdeva condemned the “petty political commentary” and highlighted party workers’ relief efforts. BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia and MLA Ravindra Indraj Singh visited the area, focusing on rehabilitation over politics.