CM performs Bhoomi Pujan for 3 Ramleelas

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday participated in two major cultural and religious events in the Capital, underlining her government’s commitment to preserving traditions and promoting harmony. She performed the Bhoomi Pujan ceremonies of three Ramleelas and later joined the Jain community in celebrating the first-ever grand Daslakshan Festival at the Red Fort Grounds.

In the morning, CM Gupta performed foundation rituals for the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee (Bagichi Madhavdas) and the Luv-Kush Ramleela Committee at Red Fort Grounds, as well as the Shri Ram-Lakhan Dharmik Sabha in Pitampura. Addressing the gathering, she said, “Ramleelas are not merely religious festivities, but a sacred medium that teaches society the values of dignity, discipline, and service.”

The Chief Minister added that the Delhi government has introduced a single-window system for timely and hassle-free permissions to Ramleela organisers. “Ramleelas embody timeless lessons for society and reflect Delhi’s cultural identity. The government remains committed to ensuring that neither organisers nor devotees face any inconvenience,” she said. Gupta further remarked that such celebrations spiritually and culturally unite society, allowing lakhs of devotees to connect with the ideals of Lord Ram.

Later in the day, CM Gupta joined thousands of Jain devotees at the Red Fort Grounds for the inaugural Daslakshan Festival in Delhi. She bowed before the revered Gurudev and prayed for the well-being of the

people of the capital. She also attended the Daslakshan Mahaparv at the Digambar Jain Temple in Shalimar Bagh.

Praising the significance of the event, she said, “The Daslakshan Festival is a remarkable celebration of the Jain community, reviving the traditions of penance, renunciation, self-restraint, and resolve. If people adopt even a little restraint and control over their senses in daily life, many social and personal problems would naturally come to an end.”

Highlighting the relevance of faith, she stressed, “Religion is the true guide that makes a person a real human being. It protects creation, and the wisdom of spiritual leaders safeguards generations from straying into unrighteousness.”

Thanking the Jain community for their contributions, Gupta said the festival is not limited to one community but serves as an ideal for society. “The message of religion, of renunciation, penance, and self-restraint, will inspire today’s youth towards self-discipline, peace, and nation-building,” she noted.

The Chief Minister received blessings from Jain spiritual leaders and invited them to return for the upcoming Panchkalyanak Mahotsav.