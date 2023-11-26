CM: Other political parties may have money, AAP has blessings of people

New Delhi: Other political parties may have millions of rupees but the AAP has the blessings of millions of people who have benefitted from schemes for free healthcare, good education and pilgrimages, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.



Interacting with elderly pilgrims scheduled to depart for Dwarkadheesh under the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna, he said the Aam Aadmi Party will implement the scheme wherever it forms government.

Under the scheme, people aged 60 years and above are sent on pilgrimages fully sponsored by the Delhi government.

The AAP government in Punjab has also implemented the scheme for free pilgrimage and the first train for Nanded under it will be flagged off on Tuesday, the Delhi chief minister said, adding that he will attend the flag-off event.

‘People often ask how do we manage to defeat the big parties. We send people on free pilgrimages and provide them with free medical treatment and good education for their children. Other parties may have millions of rupees we have blessings of millions that give us strength and confidence,’ Kejriwal said.

He said under the scheme, over 80,000 senior citizens were sent on pilgrimages across the country so far through 82 trains.

The Delhi chief minister said that 780 more were going on the pilgrimage of Dwarkadheesh and expressed pleasure that most beneficiaries were women.

Women are burdened with responsibilities to take care of their families and it was an opportunity for them to not only go on the pilgrimages but also spend some time for themselves, CM Kejriwal said.