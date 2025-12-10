CM orders overhaul of fire NOC system

New Delhi: Amid rising concerns over safety norms in commercial establishments, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday directed the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to overhaul its No Objection Certificate (NOC) system, insisting that businesses must not be inconvenienced by outdated or unclear procedures. Chairing a high-level

review meeting, she said the government’s priority is to ensure that safety regulations are enforced without creating bureaucratic hurdles.

Gupta emphasised that the existing NOC process must be streamlined for hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, multiplexes and other commercial establishments. “NOC process must be transparent and hassle-free so that no one faces inconvenience,” she said, adding that the goal of the system is to safeguard public safety, not burden business owners.

The Chief Minister stressed that the Delhi Fire Service is being upgraded with modern tools and technologies and assured officers that any additional resources required should be immediately communicated. “Our goal is to make firefighting systems modern and efficient,” she said.

The meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, was attended by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, and senior officials from the Fire Service and Law Departments. Gupta instructed officers that any rule or procedure causing genuine applicants difficulty must be flagged for corrective action. She further directed that the licensing system be made “clear, simple and time-bound” to prevent repeated visits to government offices.

Linking the initiative to national reforms, Gupta noted that the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for major improvements in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’. She said fire NOCs fall within this larger policy vision, “not to trouble business owners but to allow operations to function safely.”

Referring to the recent nightclub fire in Goa that claimed 25 lives, the Chief Minister said such tragedies serve as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance. She called for regular inspections of large events, hotels, restaurants and clubs and warned that establishments violating fire-safety norms must face strict action. Gupta also acknowledged complaints about delays and unnecessary procedures in securing NOCs, asking officials to identify problem areas and propose simplifications. She instructed the Chief Secretary and concerned departments to review current guidelines and draft new ones if needed to ensure a “swift, transparent and reliable” firefighting system for Delhi.