CM opens ‘Janseva Sadan,’ unlocks doors to the people

New Delhi: In a symbolic move signalling a shift toward open and accessible governance, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated her new camp office, naming it the ‘Janseva Sadan’. The event began with a traditional havan ceremony, attended by key political figures and family members, including her husband Manish Gupta and son Nikunj Gupta.

Also present at the inauguration were Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Union Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. The presence of top leaders reflected the political importance of the occasion, as well as the Delhi government’s intention to usher in a new administrative culture.

Speaking to the media, L-G VK Saxena expressed optimism about the future of Delhi under CM Gupta’s leadership. “I want to extend my best wishes to the Delhi CM. This shows her seriousness towards the people and their problems. In the coming times, the problems and sufferings of the people of Delhi will be solved from the CM’s residence,” Saxena said. Highlighting the shift from exclusivity to inclusivity, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa drew a sharp contrast with previous administrations. “Earlier Chief Ministers built ‘Sheeshmahals’ where common people were not even allowed to step in. But today, Rekha Gupta has inaugurated the ‘Janseva Kendra’, a space created for the public to directly connect with their CM,” he said.

Echoing this sentiment, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari thanked the Chief Minister for making governance more approachable. “Earlier, the CM’s house was a high-security Sheeshmahal, off-limits even to cameras. But today it stands transformed into a Janseva Sadan, a place that belongs to the people,” said Tiwari. The inauguration of the Janseva Sadan comes just days after CM Gupta launched Van Mahotsav 2025, a city-wide tree plantation campaign under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, inspired by

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During that launch,

Gupta had criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led government for neglecting Delhi’s environment and failing

to prioritise green efforts. With the Janseva Sadan now operational, the Chief Minister’s residence is set to serve not just as a seat of power, but also as a hub for citizen services and grievance redressal.