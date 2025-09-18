CM opens 502 creches under ‘Seva Pakhwada’

New Delhi: Marking a major step in women’s empowerment, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated 502 creches across the Capital under the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ campaign. The initiative, she said, is designed to support working mothers by ensuring safe childcare, thereby allowing them to pursue their ambitions without hesitation.

“This Palna programme will give thousands of mothers a path to move forward and fulfil their aspirations,” Gupta said while addressing the gathering.

Sharing a personal note from her own political journey, Gupta recalled the challenges she faced as a young mother. “At that time,

I often wondered who would take care of my children. It was my sister who stepped in. Today, that role will be played by our creche and anganwadi workers,” she said. The chief minister went a step further to redefine the role of childcare workers, asking that they be formally addressed as ‘mausi’. “This way they can give the same affection as a mother. But I also want to say that mothers at home should continue to care for their own children, because no one can replace them. This scheme is for working women,” she explained.

Gupta also announced that her government is drafting a new scheme for women’s empowerment under which women will be able to access financial support of up to Rs 10 crore through the MSME sector. She underlined that the objective is to create more opportunities for women-led entrepreneurship in Delhi.

The chief minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to women’s safety and dignity. Recalling his decision to name a military operation ‘Operation Sindoor’, she said, “That was the day he gave a befitting reply to those terrorists who tried to destroy the dignity of our sisters.”

Gupta also told the newly appointed creche and anganwadi workers that they were not just employees but family. “You are the mausis of Delhi’s children,” she said, emphasising that their contribution would play a vital role in shaping future generations.

The inauguration of 502 creches under Seva Pakhwada is expected to directly benefit thousands of women across the city. Officials noted that this programme will not only ease the childcare burden but also strengthen the participation of women in the workforce, marking a significant step towards gender-inclusive governance.