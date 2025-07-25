CM opens 34 Ayushman Mandirs, HIMS & 8 Jan Aushadhi Kendras

New Delhi: In a major boost to public healthcare infrastructure in the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday digitally inaugurated 34 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, launched the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), and opened eight new Jan Aushadhi Kendras across Delhi.

Addressing the event at the Delhi Secretariat, CM Rekha Gupta called the launch a landmark in Delhi’s health journey and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The people of the national capital will now benefit from a modern healthcare system that will ensure they receive timely and efficient treatment,” she said.

With the latest additions, the total number of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in Delhi has risen to 67. These centres, set up under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), are designed to provide 12 essential health services including vaccinations, antenatal and postnatal care, mental healthcare, TB and leprosy elimination, NCD screening, and access to yoga, telemedicine, and in-house lab testing. “Our goal is to open 15 such Mandirs in every constituency. These centres will be the lifeline of the community,” said the Chief Minister, noting that the MLAs will soon dedicate the new centres to the public in their respective areas.

CM Rekha Gupta also launched the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), a digital healthcare platform developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The system includes

20 digital modules covering OPD/IPD registration, laboratory and radiology services, dietary and administrative operations, and electronic medical records (EMRs).

“Appointments can now be scheduled from home, eliminating long queues. Once a patient presents their health card, treatment can begin immediately. This is true progress,” she remarked. She added that over 93 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs have already been generated in Delhi.

To improve medicine accessibility, eight new Jan Aushadhi Kendras have also been opened, taking the total number in Delhi to 25. These centres offer generic medicines at 50 per cent to 80 per cent lower than market prices.

“We addressed the issue of overpriced medicines earlier by opening Jan Aushadhi Kendras. To strengthen healthcare delivery, we have also initiated permanent recruitment. More than 1,350 nursing positions that had remained vacant for over a decade have now been filled,” the CM added.

Taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party’s previous health model, CM Rekha Gupta said, “We are still searching for their so-called health model.” She alleged that the previous regime failed to complete even one hospital and neglected staffing. “Their much-hyped Mohalla Clinics couldn’t even provide basic services like first-aid or a tetanus injection,” she added.

Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh hailed the launch as a “milestone moment in Delhi’s health journey.”