CM not being given insulin in jail, ED lying on his diet chart, says AAP

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Sanjay Singh, in a scathing press conference, accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and jail administration of endangering the life of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging a sinister conspiracy orchestrated by the Modi government.



Singh asserted, “CM Arvind Kejriwal is not being given insulin in jail, ED is lying on his diet chart.”

Expressing grave concern over Kejriwal’s well-being, Singh emphasised, “A deep conspiracy is being hatched to kill him at the behest of the Modi government.”

Singh’s accusations stemmed from the revelation that Kejriwal being a diabetic patient, was not receiving vital insulin medication while incarcerated. “Insulin, which is the most important medicine for any diabetes patient, is a life-saving medicine. Why is his life being played with at the behest of PM Narendra Modi?” he questioned.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Singh read out Kejriwal’s sugar level reports, emphasising the dire consequences of neglecting his medical needs. “This is a criminal act, this is a deep conspiracy to play with the life of Arvind Kejriwal,” he declared.

Singh also condemned the dissemination of false information by the ED and jail authorities regarding Kejriwal’s health and diet. “The ED officials are propagating a false diet chart that Arvind Kejriwal is deliberately increasing his sugar,” he stated, urging for accountability and suspension of involved officials. Accusing the BJP of orchestrating the alleged conspiracy, Singh lambasted, “At the behest of the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, the life of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being played with in jail.”

He urged the people to stand in solidarity with Kejriwal, emphasising the need to respond through voting. “Today, that son of yours is inside the jail, and the people of the BJP and the Prime Minister’s government are hatching a deep conspiracy against him and are playing with his life,” Singh appealed. Addressing the media’s role, Singh stressed the importance of factual reporting and cautioned against being complicit in spreading misinformation. “Media people should not be a part of this conspiracy at all, you should carefully investigate all the news first, and then show the truth,” he urged.

In conclusion, Singh reaffirmed Kejriwal’s resilience in the face of adversity. “These false allegations will not break his morale, his spirit. You can continue plotting against him, but we will keep fighting,” he affirmed. The AAP vowed to take formal complaints to the Election Commission and the President of India, demanding action against those responsible for endangering Kejriwal’s life.