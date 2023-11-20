CM nod to 83 shops in Capital to operate 24 hours, file sent to L-G

New Delhi: In a significant move to boost economic activities and create job opportunities in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted permission for 83 shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours.



This decision, approved by the Delhi Labour Department, aligns with the government’s ongoing efforts to support businesses and stimulate economic development.

Kejriwal emphasised the positive impact of this move, stating, “With permission to operate these shops for 24 hours, economic activities in Delhi will receive a substantial boost, creating new employment opportunities for the youth.”

Under the purview of the Delhi Shop Establishment Act of 1954, the Labour Department received 122 applications for 24-hour operations. Following a meticulous examination, 83 applications were approved, while 29 were found deficient and not considered.

The approved establishments, including shops, restaurants, and retail trade categories, must adhere strictly to the provisions and regulations outlined in the act. To ensure compliance, the government will actively monitor these shops and take action against any violations. Once approved by the Lieutenant Governor, these establishments will be authorised to operate round the clock.

This development marks an ongoing trend, with CM Kejriwal having previously granted permission for 635 shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours over the past few years. The government’s approach aims to create a conducive business environment, encouraging growth and development.

Highlighting the specific categories granted permission, the government noted locations like Dwarka, Mata Sundari, Netaji Subhash Place, Karol Bagh, Sarita Vihar, Kamla Nagar, Select City, Greater Kailash-I, and others.

Individual restaurants at Defence Colony and IGI Airport, as well as shops in various locations across Delhi, have received the green light for 24-hour operations.

The government’s objective is not only to stimulate economic growth but also to provide enhanced services to the public, allowing them access to essential goods and services at any time. In his statement, Kejriwal emphasised, “The government’s objective behind granting permission for commercial establishments to operate 24 hours is to create more employment opportunities and foster overall development in Delhi’s economy.”