CM: New KV to open in Delhi’s trans-Yamuna

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that a new Kendriya Vidyalaya will be set up in the trans-Yamuna area of the national capital.

The Delhi government has provided the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) land for this purpose.

Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that under his leadership, Kendriya Vidyalayas being set up across the country, including Delhi, will strengthen the education system and help secure a bright future for millions of children.

The school will be located in Khajuri Khas, near Khajuri Khas Police Station, Sonia Vihar area, in the North-East Delhi parliamentary constituency. mpost