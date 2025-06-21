CM mulls Dharavi model for Delhi slums

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday indicated that the city government is weighing the possibility of adopting Mumbai’s Dharavi redevelopment model to transform slum clusters in the national capital. The announcement comes amid growing public concern over ongoing slum demolitions and alleged displacement drives.

Speaking to the media, CM Gupta clarified that the government’s intention is not to demolish homes indiscriminately, but to ensure that development aligns with safety and legality. “If someone builds a house near a railway track, it becomes a matter of public safety. In case of an accident, who will take the responsibility?” she questioned. The Chief Minister emphasized that while the state is committed to providing housing to all, continued occupation of unsafe or illegal structures is unsustainable.

Delhi currently has an estimated 675 slum clusters, and the government is keen to study the framework used for Dharavi’s redevelopment, a joint initiative between the Maharashtra Government and the Adani Group, via a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums, is being revamped into a modern urban space through public-private collaboration.

Meanwhile, CM Gupta took a sharp dig at Aam Aadmi Party leaders in connection with alleged corruption in classroom construction during their tenure. Responding to former minister Manish Sisodia’s appearance before the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Friday, she said, “No one is above the law. Everyone involved will be held accountable. Even Arvind Kejriwal cannot hide in Punjab forever.”

Gupta also alleged that misinformation about the government’s slum policy is being spread intentionally to stoke fear among residents. “Let’s be clear, this isn’t about demolitions, it’s about moving toward a safer and better-planned city,” she said.