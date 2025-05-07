CM, Ministers, leaders... hail ‘Operation Sindoor’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the Indian Air Force’s precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were a fitting tribute to the 26 victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and a message that India will not tolerate cross-border terrorism.

Addressing reporters, Gupta said, “After the soul-stirring killings of innocent people by terrorists in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor has not just provided justice to the women who lost their spouses but also given satisfaction to the entire country that our government and the Army will not spare anyone if they provoke India.”

Referring to the symbolic name of the operation, she said, “Operation Sindoor is a homage to the 26 innocent people killed in Pahalgam.”

Gupta also posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Kisi maathe ka sindoor na mitne denge. Mitaya to ghar mein ghus ke maar denge” (We won’t let the sindoor of any woman fade.

If you try to erase it, we’ll enter your house and strike). In another post, she wrote, “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

The Delhi Council of Ministers, led by Gupta, passed a resolution on Wednesday lauding the Indian Armed Forces and expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership. The resolution stated, “The Council of Ministers, GNCT of Delhi, expresses its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leadership and support to the Indian Armed Forces in executing Operation Sindoor.”

It added, “The Government of NCT of Delhi commends the bravery, precision, and patriotism of our armed forces for successfully neutralising the perpetrators of terrorist activities against India.”

Delhi Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote on X, “Led by CM Rekha Gupta, the Council of Ministers of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi has

passed a resolution thanking PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah for their firm leadership and unwavering support to the Indian Armed Forces in executing ‘Operation Sindoor’.”

He added, “We salute the brave soldiers for avenging the loss of 26 innocent lives. This is New Bharat’s unwavering resolve against terrorism... firm, fearless, and united.”

Several BJP leaders also praised the military action. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari posted, “India has now taught a lesson to Atankistan. Every bullet will be accounted for, every sacrifice will be avenged. Jai Hind!”

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said, “Enemy camp pretended to be prepared, but was once again overtaken by the sheer power of the IAF! Kudos to the forces for hitting the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK and avenging the brutal killing of 26 innocent civilians by inflicting unforgettable damage to terror masterminds.”

Ashish Sood, co-incharge of BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, wrote, “Proud of our armed forces. #OperationSindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam. The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people.”

The Indian Armed Forces carried out precision missile and drone strikes early Wednesday, targeting nine terror sites, including strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke. The Defence Ministry described the operation as “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible.”

The strikes came in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians.