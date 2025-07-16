CM, Ministers can now buy phones worth up to Rs 1.5L under new policy; AAP slams move

New Delhi: The Delhi government has revised its mobile phone and reimbursement policy for top officials and ministers, drawing both administrative rationale and political criticism. The General Administration Department (GAD) has issued updated guidelines increasing the mobile handset purchase limits for the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers, and senior officials, replacing norms that had been in place since 2013.

Under the new policy, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is now entitled to buy a mobile phone worth up to Rs.1.5 lakh using government funds. Cabinet ministers can procure devices priced up to Rs.1.25 lakh. The earlier ceiling stood at Rs.50,000 for the CM and Rs.45,000 for ministers.

Senior bureaucrats have also seen an upgrade in entitlements: the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, and Principal Secretaries can now purchase handsets priced between Rs.80,000 and Rs.1 lakh, up from the previous Rs.30,000–Rs.40,000 limit. Ministerial secretaries and other senior staff are now eligible for phones worth Rs.50,000.

As per the office memorandum signed by Joint Secretary Pradeep Tayal, these phones cannot normally be replaced for two years unless the cost of repairs exceeds 50 per cent of the phone’s price. While the handset cost will be reimbursed by the government, SIM cards will not be provided. Officials may use their personal mobile numbers.

Monthly mobile usage reimbursements have also been revised. The CM will receive up to Rs.7,000 per month, while ministers and the Chief Secretary are allowed Rs.6,000. Principal Secretaries and Secretaries are entitled to Rs.5,000 and Rs.2,500 respectively. Additional Secretaries and Private Secretaries to the CM can claim up to Rs.1,500 and Rs.5,000 respectively.

The announcement has stirred a sharp political response. AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj took to Instagram, calling the move a misplaced priority.

“Congratulations to the CM and ministers of Delhi BJP. A Rs.1.5/1.25 lakh phone plan and unlimited bills, development is surely happening, at least for someone,” he remarked sarcastically.

He pointed to pressing civic issues like waterlogging, traffic gridlock, delays in widow pensions, and the still-unfulfilled promise of Rs.2,500 monthly allowance for women. “Not a single woman has received the Rs.2,500 even months after March 8,” Bharadwaj said.

While the government cites administrative efficiency, the opposition says it reflects

misplaced priorities.