CM meets women ambassadors from twelve countries

New Delhi: In a significant push towards strengthening international ties and advancing the cause of women’s leadership, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted a high-profile

interaction with women ambassadors from 12 countries on Wednesday. The meeting aimed to foster global collaboration while spotlighting the pivotal role of women in diplomacy and development.

The engagement, described by Gupta’s office as a step towards enhancing cultural and developmental cooperation, saw participation from women envoys representing Seychelles, Tunisia, Norway, Rwanda, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Cambodia, Maldives, the Netherlands, and Romania.

Gupta underscored the importance of cross-border dialogues in redefining leadership dynamics and promoting inclusive growth. “The presence of women at the helm of diplomatic engagement reflects a promising shift in global leadership,” she said. “Such interactions offer invaluable insights and reinforce our shared commitment to gender equality and international progress.”

The closed-door session reportedly focused on strategies for promoting gender parity in governance, strengthening bilateral cooperation in key development areas, and exploring opportunities for cultural exchange programs. Participants shared experiences from their home countries on empowering women through education, economic participation, and political representation.

According to sources from the Chief Minister’s Office, the conversation was both forward-looking and grounded in practical policy discussion. The ambassadors expressed appreciation for the platform, acknowledging Delhi’s initiative as a meaningful gesture in recognizing women’s leadership on a global scale.