CM meets traders in Tri Ngr, hails GST reforms as ‘Diwali gift’ from PM

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Totaram Bazar in Tri Nagar and interacted with traders over the GST reforms that came into effect on Monday.

Accompanied by Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, Gupta was welcomed by shopkeepers with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram”, along with sweets and roses.

The chief minister visited many shops and interacted with the traders, and encouraged them to sell ‘swadeshi’ goods.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a gift to the people. Diwali has arrived early for traders. People should buy swadeshi goods for the country’s growth,” she said.

Gupta was showered with flower petals during her visit.

Earlier this month, the GST Council, comprising the Centre and states, decided to reduce rates on goods and services from September 22, the first day of Navratri.