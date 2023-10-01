CM meets students of AFPS who excelled in NDA exam

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met the students of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School, who recently passed the NDA written exam on their first attempt and called it the historic success is unbelievable.



In the field of education, Delhi’s government schools are continuously achieving new heights. Now, the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School has been added to these government schools. In the first batch of this school, 32 children passed the NDA written exam conducted by UPSC on their first attempt.

‘Last year, we opened this school. Here, children are prepared to join the armed forces. 32 children from this school have passed the NDA exam this year. Now, these children will become officers,’ the CM said in a statement. During the interaction, the students thanked CM and shared their experience that this success was possible due to the exceptional facilities in the school and hostel. The education system of the school and the amenities for living and dining in the hostel exceeded our expectations.

After meeting the children of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School, Kejriwal said that for me, the achievement of these children is no less than a miracle. He said that to establish any institute, SOPs and curriculum need to be developed in every field.

CM said that this school will give you an opportunity to serve the country in the armed forces. Kejriwal shared the clip from this interaction on the ‘X’(formerly Twitter). He tweeted, ‘Last year we opened a new school in which children are prepared to join the army. 32 children of that school have passed the NDA exam this year, these children will now become officers. Today I have invited all those children to my house for tea.’ Meanwhile, Education Minister Atishi congratulated the students of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School and said that we are proud of all the students for this achievement.

Among these 32 students, there are also nine girls. A total of 76 students from this school appeared for the exam. This is the first batch of the Delhi government’s Armed Forces Preparatory School.