CM meets officials of govt hosps, reviews emergency preparedness

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday held a meeting with senior health officials of the Delhi government hospitals to review emergency preparedness in the light of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, officials said.

The chief minister after the meeting said it is being ensured that there is no shortage of staff or medicines in the hospitals so that they are ready to meet any circumstances.

“Our hospitals should be ready to meet any circumstances and serve people. I got update of the arrangements in the hospitals from the medical directors,” she told reporters.

Gupta said it is being ensured that there is no shortage of staff or medicines, adding the hospitals and doctors should be ready for any circumstances.

Health minister Pankaj Singh said the Delhi government hospitals and staff are ready for any emergency.

Singh said that although there was no need of disaster wards as of now, but some beds were reserved especially for emergency situations.

“All our hospitals are ready for any emergency with all necessary equipments. We discussed the issue in the meeting. Every facility will be provided in our hospitals in case of any eventuality,” he added.

Singh further said all emergency medicines are available in the hospitals. “Delhi government hospitals and staff are ready for any emergency,” he added. It was the chief minister’s first meeting with the medical superintendents and directors of the Delhi government hospitals.

Earlier last month, the government had transferred the directors and medical superintendents of 26 Delhi government hospitals.