CM meets murder victim’s family

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday met the family of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar, who was beaten to death on Holi in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, and assured them of full government support and swift action.



The meeting took place at the Delhi Secretariat, where Gupta expressed condolences and said the government stands firmly with the bereaved family. She described their loss as deeply painful and said ensuring justice for the victim remains the administration’s top priority.

Gupta added that authorities have been directed to ensure the harshest and swiftest legal action against those involved and assured the family of continued assistance, support and protection from the Delhi government.