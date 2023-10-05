CM meets MCD school principals who returned after training at IIM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal convened a meeting on Wednesday with school principals from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) who had recently completed a five-day training programme at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

The meeting provided a platform for the principals to share their insights following their training, while CM Kejriwal underscored the pivotal role of education in the city.

During the meeting, Kejriwal conveyed his appreciation for the unwavering commitment of MCD school principals to delivering quality education to students, despite the numerous challenges faced by schools.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to prioritising education and recognised the importance of valuing teachers and principals, stating, ‘I don’t think principals of MCD schools have ever received so much value before because schools used to be at the bottom of MCD’s priorities.’

The CM acknowledged the historical challenges confronting MCD schools and the complexities faced by principals in ensuring quality education.

He urged them to persist in their efforts to provide excellent education to students and assured them that their contributions were deeply valued by his administration. The presence of Education Minister Atishi and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi underscored the collaborative approach to enhancing education in Delhi.

Kejriwal emphasised the imperative of transforming MCD schools and making education a top priority, asserting, ‘There will be a hundred different problems in MCD schools, but despite these challenges, you have to provide a good education to the children. Because these children are the hope of their parents. Children from affluent families might take care of businesses when they grow up. But if you educate the children from these poor families, it will be a great service, and the country will progress.’