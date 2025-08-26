CM makes officers’ presence mandatory at public hearings

New Delhi: In line with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s directions, fresh orders have been issued to strengthen the system of weekly public hearing camps held under district revenue offices. The Divisional Commissioner has made the attendance of designated officers compulsory. Officers unable to attend must obtain prior permission from the concerned District Magistrate. Absence without such approval will now attract disciplinary action.

The order, circulated to all department heads as well as MCD, DDA, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board, comes after a review of compliance with the Chief Minister’s earlier instructions. On 7 April, she had directed that at least one public hearing camp be organized in every district each week. She had also stressed that only designated officers should attend these forums, saying that “sending representatives or subordinate staff would not be acceptable under any circumstances.” During a 4 June review meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated that prior permission from the District Magistrate is mandatory for any absence. Taking serious note of lapses by some departments, the Divisional Commissioner has now ordered that every department must nominate officers at the Deputy Commissioner or sub-divisional level to ensure regular presence.

The order further mandates that in every district, one public hearing camp and one inter-departmental coordination meeting must be held weekly without fail.

On this issue, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated, “Addressing people’s problems is a top priority. Public hearing camps will be made more effective for this purpose. A public hearing is not a mere formality, but a direct channel of communication between the government and the people. Officers must understand that their presence is part of their accountability to the public, and it cannot be ignored under any circumstances.”