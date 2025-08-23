CM: Lovely to head Trans Yamuna Area Development Board

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced a major restructuring of the Delhi Rural Development Board and the Trans Yamuna Area Development Board, aimed at accelerating development across hundreds of villages and the Yamuna river belt. The boards have now been formally strengthened with the induction of local MLAs and relevant officials to ensure smooth and effective implementation of development projects. The chairmen of both boards have been accorded the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Delhi Government.

According to an official order, Rajkumar Chauhan, MLA from Mangolpuri, has been appointed Chairman of the Delhi Rural Development Board, while Arvinder Singh Lovely, MLA from Gandhi Nagar, will serve as Chairman of the Trans Yamuna Area Development Board. Both leaders are experienced former ministers and bring extensive governance experience to the boards.

The Trans Yamuna Area Development Board will include regional MLAs such as Mohan Singh Bisht, Abhay Verma, Om Prakash Sharma, Jitender Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar, Gopal Rai, Veer Singh Dhingan, Surender Kumar, Kuldeep Kumar, Dr. Anil Goyal, Sanjay Goyal, Ravikant, Ravinder Singh Negi, and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad. Senior officials such as the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Development Commissioner of GNCTD, ACS/Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of Finance and Planning, PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control, Revenue, Power, and Urban Development, as well as the Vice Chairman of DDA and CEOs of Delhi Jal Board and DUSIB, will also be members. Chairmen of Shahdara (North) and Shahdara (South) Ward Committees have been included as well.

Special invitees include Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, MPs Manoj Tiwari and Kapil Mishra, ensuring closer coordination between elected representatives and officials. The Chief Minister said the steps would enable faster project execution and strengthen governance. A similar process is being applied to the Delhi Rural Development Board to ensure comprehensive development across rural and Trans Yamuna areas.