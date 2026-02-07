CM leads Delhi to become 1st state to partner with Bharat Taxi for cooperative cab services

New Delhi: In a significant step towards enhancing urban mobility and strengthening driver welfare, Delhi has become the first state in the country to formally partner with Bharat Taxi’s cooperative mobility platform. The initiative



has been launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and aims to provide “safe, reliable and transparent taxi services” to residents and tourists alike.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited (STCL), the cooperative arm of Bharat Taxi, to introduce technology-enabled taxi services across the national capital. The agreement was signed at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Tourism Minister and DTTDC Chairman Kapil Mishra, along with senior officials from both sides.

Officials stated that the partnership aligns the government’s tourism and public service mandate with Bharat Taxi’s “cooperative, driver-owned mobility model.” Under the arrangement, DTTDC will serve as the tourism and branding partner, with a focus on “upskilling drivers as the first point of contact for tourists.” Drivers will receive training in soft skills and be sensitized to Delhi’s “culture, history, and heritage,” enabling them to act as long-term brand ambassadors of Delhi Tourism.

Describing the initiative as “a new benchmark in urban mobility,” officials said curated taxi-based travel products will be introduced, including two-hour, four-hour, and full-day sightseeing circuits covering major attractions in and around the city. Point-to-point travel services are also expected to “improve last-mile connectivity and commuter convenience,” while technology-enabled booking, transparent pricing, and standardized service protocols will enhance the travel experience.

Emphasizing driver welfare, authorities noted that under the cooperative ownership model, drivers “retain a significantly higher share of their earnings” and are stakeholders in the cooperative, ensuring greater participation in decision-making and access to organized support systems. The model, they added, promotes the “dignity of work, income stability, and long-term financial security” for drivers.