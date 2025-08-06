CM leads cleanliness drive in Timarpur

NEW DELHI: In a strong push for civic responsibility and cleaner neighbourhoods, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday led a major cleanliness drive in Sanjay Basti, Mall Road (near Bansal Sweets) in the Timarpur constituency. The initiative is part of the ongoing month-long campaign titled ‘Delhi Ko Koode Se Azaadi’ (Freedom from Garbage), aimed at transforming public spaces through community-driven efforts.

The Chief Minister personally joined residents with broom in hand, encouraging citizens to participate actively in keeping their surroundings clean. “Cleanliness is no longer just a government programme, it has become a people’s movement, and the youth are at the forefront,” she said.

During her visit, CM Rekha Gupta also announced the launch of a new city-wide ‘Swachhata Challenge’, an initiative that aims to further energise the campaign through mass participation and celebrity involvement. “We are going to start the Swachhata Challenge soon. Celebrities will be roped in to amplify awareness and motivate citizens across the capital,” the Chief Minister revealed at a public gathering.

Highlighting a powerful moment during her walkabout, she shared, “Today, I witnessed a young man voluntarily cleaning a bus stop. This is a powerful indicator that in Delhi, cleanliness is now a civic value embraced by ordinary citizens.”

The campaign will also cover neglected spaces under government control. “I have directed immediate cleaning of all vacant plots under the DDA,” she added. The Chief Minister stressed that all government departments must work in full coordination to achieve the goal of a garbage-free Delhi.

“The aim is not just surface-level cleaning, this is a behavioural transformation initiative,” she asserted. CM said Delhi’s Swachhata Challenge will mark 78 years of independence by nominating 78 citizens, each choosing five more. The Timarpur drive saw wide participation, aiming to spark a cultural

shift in cleanliness.