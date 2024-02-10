CM lays foundation for new government school in Kondli

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal marked a significant stride in the city’s education sector as he laid the foundation for a government school in Kondli, Mayur Vihar Phase-III.



With a vision to revolutionise education, the new school will feature 50 classrooms, 5 labs, 3 libraries, and activity rooms, offering world-class facilities to students.

The new school, set to be completed by January 2025, will accommodate approximately 2,700 students in two shifts, offering humanities and commerce streams at the senior secondary level.

Notably, the infrastructure will include facilities for children with special needs, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.

Highlighting the dire need for educational reform, CM Kejriwal lamented the state of government schools nationwide, asserting, “Except for Delhi and Punjab, there is no work going on in government schools anywhere in

the country.”

Emphasising the importance of quality education, he added, “If we had arranged good education for every child after independence, our country wouldn’t be called

poor today.”

Underscoring his commitment to fulfilling Dr BR Ambedkar’s dream of providing quality education to all, Kejriwal proclaimed, “Baba Saheb’s dream of providing good education to every child is still incomplete, I have sworn to fulfill his dreams.”

Despite facing challenges, including obstacles from the Central Government, Kejriwal assured citizens of his unwavering dedication, stating, “Keep faith in me. As long as Kejriwal is there, he’ll not let your pensions stall.”

Education Minister Atishi commended CM Kejriwal’s transformative efforts, stating, “CM Arvind Kejriwal has not only given their children the right to dream but also the opportunity to turn it into reality.” She highlighted the Delhi government’s commitment to education, with 25 per cent of its budget allocated to

this sector.

The foundation-laying ceremony witnessed a symbolic start with the lighting of lamps and the breaking of a coconut. CM Kejriwal emphasised the significance of the event, stating, “By demolishing the old dilapidated government schools throughout Delhi, magnificent new schools are being built.”

He envisioned a future where quality education eradicates poverty and propels the nation forward.