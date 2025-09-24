CM lays foundation for Hari Nagar e-bus depot

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a multi-level electric bus depot at Hari Nagar, billed as one of the most advanced public transport facilities in the country.

The event was attended by Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, Urban Development Minister Dr Ashish Sood, Transport Secretary and Commissioner Niharika Rai, DTC Managing Director Prince Dhawan, Special Commissioner Vishwendra, NBCC CMD K.P. Mahadevaswamy, and

senior officials from Delhi Transport Corporation and NBCC (India) Ltd.

The project, developed by DTC with NBCC as Project Management Consultant, is designed to accommodate around 400 electric buses. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art charging infrastructure, offices, dormitories, and a commercial hub, making it both modern and financially self-sustainable.

Spread over a 6.22-acre plot, with a built-up area of 7.4 lakh square feet, the depot is estimated to cost Rs.419 crore. Revenue from integrated retail and commercial spaces will support operations, reducing the financial burden on the state.

Speaking at the foundation ceremony, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “This is not just a depot, but a milestone in Delhi’s journey towards green mobility. It will set new benchmarks in sustainable transport infrastructure and bring comfort, safety, and reliability to commuters.”

Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh added, “With charging facilities for 400 buses and energy-efficient features, this depot represents the future of public transport in Delhi.”

NBCC CMD K.P. Mahadevaswamy described the project as a privilege for the corporation. “We are proud to partner DTC in delivering a project that reflects both technological advancement and eco-friendly urban growth,” he said.

The complex will feature solar power generation, rainwater harvesting, and wastewater treatment systems. Officials said the initiative is expected to strengthen Delhi’s leadership in green mobility and inspire similar projects nationwide.