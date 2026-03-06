CM lays foundation for ₹2.17 cr FOB near Ladakh Budh Vihar

New Delhi: In a move that blends infrastructure with identity, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) near Ladakh Budh Vihar on Outer Ring Road, Kashmere Gate, promising safer access while celebrating the capital’s cultural diversity. Estimated to cost Rs.2.17 crore, the project aims to address a long-pending demand of residents and devotees frequenting the area.



The foundation stone ceremony was held in the presence of Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, Delhi Cabinet Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister described the project as a significant step towards improving public safety and convenience. “This project marks an important step towards fulfilling a long-standing demand of local residents. The bridge will enable citizens visiting Ladakh Budh Vihar and the Monastery Market to cross the road safely, making movement in the area more convenient and secure,” she said.

Highlighting the architectural uniqueness of the upcoming structure, she added, “The design of the bridge has been developed keeping Ladakhi architectural elements in mind, so that the structure not only provides modern facilities but also reflects the cultural identity and traditions of the area.” She further informed that lifts would be installed to ensure accessibility for the elderly, persons with disabilities and pregnant women. CM Gupta said Delhi reflects India’s cultural harmony and assured development of Ladakh Budh Vihar Colony. PWD Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh said the new foot overbridge will improve safety and convenience for residents.