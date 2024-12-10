CM launches Nat’l School Games

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated the 68th National School Games at Thyagaraj Stadium on Monday, marking a significant milestone in promoting youth sports in the country. The Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government is hosting the event, which sees participation from nearly 11,000 athletes from 44 teams across India, competing in 11 different sports.

While addressing the gathering, CM Atishi expressed her excitement and pride in hosting the games, stating, “Students from every corner of the country, every state, are participating in these National School Games. Delhi, being the capital of our country, strives to provide you with the best facilities, and I hope you leave Delhi with wonderful memories and a sense of unity.”

She further emphasised the power of sports in uniting the nation, recalling the emotional moment when Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“When Neeraj Chopra stood on the podium, no one thought about his region, language, or religion. He was simply an Indian who brought glory to our nation,” she said.

CM Atishi acknowledged the challenges young athletes face due to the high cost of training and equipment, emphasising the Delhi government’s support through the Play and Progress and Mission Excellence schemes.

She highlighted Delhi’s sports infrastructure improvements, including three international-standard hockey turfs, seven football fields, 25 swimming pools, and 42 synthetic tracks.