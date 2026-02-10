CM launches ‘LakhpatiBitiya Yojana’

New Delhi: In a major push towards empowering the girl child and strengthening financial security for families, the Delhi government on Tuesday launched the ‘Delhi LakhpatiBitiya Yojana’, an upgraded version of the Ladli Scheme aimed at supporting girls from birth through higher education while building a long-term savings corpus exceeding Rs 1 lakh.



Announcing the scheme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said it seeks to ensure that no girl is forced to abandon her education due to financial hardship. “This is one of the schemes of our government that is very close to my heart. It shows our commitment towards ensuring that every girl, every daughter of Delhi gets an opportunity to reach her full potential. This is our investment in the future of our girls and, therefore, the future of our country,” she said.

Under the initiative, the government will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 56,000 per beneficiary through phased deposits linked to educational milestones, starting at birth and continuing until graduation or diploma studies. The amount will be invested in a structured financial instrument and released directly into the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked bank account upon maturity, where it is expected to grow to over Rs 1 lakh with interest.

Highlighting past gaps, the Chief Minister noted, “More than 1.86 lakh maturity accounts were lying unclaimed, which means that the money meant for our daughters did not reach them on time.” She added that the government has already disbursed Rs 90 crore to 30,000 beneficiaries and identified another 41,000 girls who will soon receive Rs 100 crore. “In total, Rs 190 crore,

which rightfully belongs to these girls, is being ensured and delivered to them,” she said.

Eligibility has been revised to include girls born in Delhi whose families have lived in the city for at least three years and have an annual income of up to Rs 1.20 lakh. Benefits are limited to two surviving girl children per family, with registration allowed within one year of birth or at key stages such as admission to Classes I, VI, IX, XI, or higher education.

The scheme also expands coverage to girls pursuing graduation or professional diploma courses in government-recognised institutions anywhere in India, while relaxing conditions for those living in child care institutions.

Financial assistance will be deposited in instalments, Rs 11,000 at birth, followed by Rs 5,000 at successive school milestones, and an additional Rs 20,000 during diploma or graduation. The maturity amount can be claimed after passing Class XII at 18 years of age or completing higher education at 21.

Emphasising transparency, Gupta said the entire process will be fully digital, removing the need for visits to government offices. “This scheme sends a clear message that the Delhi government sees its daughters not as a burden, but as a strength of society and the nation,” she said, reiterating that “no girl will quit education for the lack of funds.”

Welcoming the announcement, several students expressed optimism about the scheme. “This support will reduce the financial burden on our families and motivate girls like me to continue studying without worry,” said Riya Sharma, a Class XI student from Kalkaji. Another girl Ayesha Khan, who hopes to pursue a professional course, said, “Knowing that the government is investing in our education gives us confidence to dream bigger and aim higher. I just home that it actually reaches to many other girls like me.”