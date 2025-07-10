CM launches ‘Jan Seva Sadan’ for direct public grievance redressal

New Delhi: In a recent development, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday resumed her public grievance hearings in a newly formalised setup, the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan aiming to strengthen direct communication between the people and the administration.

The CM interacted with Delhi residents between 8:00 am and 10:00 am at the new Civil Lines-based centre, where officials from nearly a dozen departments, including Delhi Jal Board, Education, Police, Health, and MCD, were present to ensure swift responses to public complaints. Most grievances raised revolved around water supply, crime, school admissions, roads, and health services.

“Today, I saw a spark of hope in people’s eyes and a sense of trust in their hearts, trust that the government is listening, understanding, and actively working toward solutions,” the Chief Minister said after hearing the complaints.

Earlier, Rekha Gupta conducted these sessions from her Shalimar Bagh residence. However, due to large footfalls in the residential area, meetings often had to take place on the roadside. With the formal inauguration of Jan Seva Sadan, the administration now has a designated venue equipped with proper seating, drinking water, and streamlined entry procedures to offer a more dignified grievance process.

Stressing the importance of responsiveness, Gupta said, “Our government works on the principle of ‘not just hearing, but resolving’. Today, I not only listened to people’s problems but also saw their faith that this government is committed to finding solutions.”

The Chief Minister directed all departments to act promptly on the complaints and to ensure resolution within a specific time frame. She reaffirmed that her government views public service not as an obligation but as its core mission.

“True democracy lies in knowing people’s pain, understanding their struggles, and shaping policies based on their real needs,” Gupta said. “Public hearings are proof that people have faith in democracy and expect constructive change from the government.” Taking a dig at previous administrations, she said, “Past governments lacked such communication mechanisms, which often left people helpless in getting their problems resolved.”

She concluded by stating that Jan Seva Sadan would serve as “a bridge between the government, governance, and the people,” reiterating, “We are here not to rule, but to serve.”