CM launches infrastructure development proj in Om Vihar

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled a substantial infrastructure development project in Om Vihar, phase-5, an unauthorised colony in the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency on Thursday.



It is part of the Delhi government’s commitment to providing essential amenities to neglected communities.

The project, which cost approximately Rs 31 crore, encompasses the construction of 206 roads and 412 drainage systems. The CM reiterated his administration’s dedication to providing the best facilities to all Delhi residents, regardless of their religious or caste backgrounds.

“My vision is to give Delhi the best facilities and amenities through steadfast development; I don’t play dirty politics in the name of caste or religion,” he said.

“In 75 years, if these people could not even provide basic facilities to the people in the national capital Delhi, then one can only imagine the condition of the rest of the country,” Kejriwal added.

The Delhi government has rapidly expanded infrastructure, with roads now constructed in 850 previously underserved colonies, committed to completing all by December 2024.

“Other political outfits ask for votes in the name of caste and religion, but I will never come to you with that - my work speaks for itself,” Kejriwal asserted.

Furthermore, he emphasised AAP’s commitment to quality education, healthcare, and clean water supply, applauding the transformation of government schools in Delhi and the significant reduction in power cuts.

The CM also addressed critics who accused him of providing freebies. He defended his policies, stating, “If a poor household can save Rs 2,000 to 3,000 in a month, then why is it a problem?”

Despite battling a high fever, Kejriwal persevered to connect with the community and inaugurated this vital development project. The event drew a substantial crowd.