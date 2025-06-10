CM launches ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ with a symbolic sindoor sapling

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday kicked off the city-wide tree plantation campaign, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0,” by planting a sindoor sapling at a government school in Shalimar Bagh. The gesture, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent planting of the same species, marked both an environmental initiative and an emotional tribute to mothers, the nation, and Mother Nature.

Calling it a “historic moment for Delhi,” CM Gupta described the initiative as more than just an eco-friendly effort. “This campaign is a cultural, emotional, and social commitment. We are not just planting trees, we are nurturing legacies,” she said.

Drawing inspiration from PM Modi’s symbolic planting on World Environment Day, Gupta shared that the sapling she planted was gifted to her by residents during a morning public meeting. “It felt like a divine sign,” she remarked. The Prime Minister had earlier planted a sindoor sapling, associated with the memory of women impacted by the Pahalgam terror attack.