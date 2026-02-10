CM launches advanced med facilities at GB Pant Hospital

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated a range of advanced medical facilities at Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, marking a significant step toward strengthening specialised and critical healthcare services in the national capital. The newly operational facilities include North India’s first 256-slice spectral CT scanner in a government hospital, a state-of-the-art Neuro Cath Lab, and a modern 16-bed Neuro Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with an Operation Theatre Complex.



Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister emphasised that the new infrastructure would benefit not only residents of Delhi but also patients travelling from neighbouring states for treatment. She said, “These facilities will benefit patients from Delhi as well as those coming from other states for treatment.” Highlighting the government’s commitment to public health, she added that the administration is focused on improving both the quality and accessibility of healthcare services so that advanced treatment reaches all sections of society.

The 256-slice spectral CT scanner, installed at an estimated cost of Rs.20 crore, is designed to support faster and more accurate diagnosis of serious conditions such as cancer, cardiac diseases, stroke, neurological disorders and angiography-related illnesses. Equipped with “always-on” spectral imaging technology, the machine provides high-resolution imaging while operating at reduced radiation levels.

In the field of neurosciences, the hospital has also installed a Philips Azurion monoplane Neuro Cath Lab costing around Rs.9 crore. The facility will enable advanced interventional procedures for neurovascular conditions including stroke, aneurysms and brain tumours, and is expected to provide treatment to more than 1,200 patients annually.

Additionally, the upgraded Neuro ICU has been developed at a cost of approximately Rs.2 crore and features advanced patient monitoring systems, specialised operative facilities and trained medical personnel for critical and post-operative neurological care.

Reaffirming the broader vision for healthcare, the Chief Minister said the initiative aligns “with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to position India as a global healthcare destination,” adding that the Delhi Government remains committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the city.

Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, who was also present, said, “The commissioning of the CT scanner, Neuro Cath Lab and upgraded Neuro ICU will improve the capacity of GB Pant Hospital to manage neurological and diagnostic cases and help reduce waiting time for patients requiring specialised care.” He further noted that “modern technology and timely treatment remain the government’s highest priorities.”