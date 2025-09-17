CM lauds workers as true builders

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Labour minister Kapil Mishra on Monday joined hundreds of workers and officials at the Vishwakarma Puja festival organised at a construction site in Civil Lines.

The event, held a day ahead of Vishwakarma Jayanti and coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, saw the leaders perform rituals alongside workers before announcing several new welfare measures.

The programme, organised by the Labour Department and the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, began with Vedic prayers at the VR Metropolitan construction site. Workers, labour officials, and industry representatives participated in the celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said, “Though we celebrate Vishwakarma Day tomorrow, we began the celebrations today with this event. I am extremely delighted to be among my Vishwakarma brothers. I extend my heartfelt wishes and congratulations to all of you.”

Gupta also praised the contribution of labourers in building the city. “Without the dedication and effort of workers, no state can develop. Engineers can plan, owners can invest, and governments can grant permissions, but it is the worker who truly builds the structure,”

she said. Labour Minister Kapil Mishra also extended greetings and assured workers of continued support. “On this auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all worker brothers and sisters. You are the real backbone of our society and nation,” he said.