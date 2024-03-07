CM lauds Asian Games achievers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the accomplishments of 11 athletes and 3 coaches from the city who performed exceptionally well at the Asian Games 2022 during a felicitation ceremony held on Wednesday. Emphasizing the government’s steadfast support for athlete welfare, CM Kejriwal reiterated the commitment to offering comprehensive assistance at every stage of sporting pursuits.

As a gesture of recognition, Kejriwal awarded cash incentives amounting to ₹1 crore for gold medallists, ₹75 lakhs for silver, and ₹50 lakhs for bronze medallists, under the cash incentive scheme. Highlighting Delhi’s pioneering sports policy, he pledged further enhancements to foster talent development, stating, “We have formulated the best policies in the country to nurture talented athletes, and now we will further improve them.”

Addressing the challenges confronted by athletes, the CM affirmed the government’s commitment to providing financial aid through schemes like ‘Play and Progress’ and ‘Mission Excellence’. He stressed the importance of collective efforts across governments to provide opportunities and facilities for talented athletes, stating, “There is no shortage of talent in our country, all governments need to work together to nurture them.” Kejriwal underscored the significance of supporting athletes throughout their journey, stating, “When an

athlete is struggling, no one helps them, but when they win and bring home a gold medal, the whole world gathers around to take photos with them and to award them.”

Furthermore, CM Kejriwal urged athletes nationwide to engage with Delhi Sports University to contribute to the development of budding talents, saying, “I appeal to athletes across the country, join Sports University and help nurture talented children.” He also highlighted the government’s efforts to establish world-class infrastructure for sports and education, citing the establishment of Delhi Sports School and the Sports University.

The ceremony was attended by Sports Minister Aatishi, MLA Dilip Pandey, and other dignitaries, reaffirming the government’s commitment to promoting sports excellence. Athletes expressed their gratitude to the Delhi government for its unwavering support, with badminton player Rohan Kapoor stating, “Today, the credit for the medals we are bringing goes entirely to the Kejriwal government.”

The Delhi government’s financial assistance schemes for athletes, including the Cash Incentive Scheme, Play and Progress Scheme, and Mission Excellence Scheme, have been instrumental in supporting aspiring sportspersons.